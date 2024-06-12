Christmas in July golf fundraiser is July 20

To the editor:

The annual “Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe ” will be held on Saturday July 20, 2024, at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in our area as well as kids who are inpatient on Christmas at Nationwide Childrens Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University where Staci also received treatment. Being with her family, celebrating the birth of Jesus, and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas!

The format for this event will be a 4-person scramble with a peoria handicap system with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on Stillwater Golf Club website. Hole sponsorship are available for $50.00 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Rd.,Bradford, Ohio 45308.

Deadline for the entry is Tuesday, July 16. Our family asks that you keep this event in your prayers that more children might be helped this Christmas season.

God bless,

The Blythe Family

Forrest Blythe

Piqua