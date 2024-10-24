City of Piqua offers tips on new meeting software

PIQUA — The city of Piqua recommends accessing an instructional guide for tips on how to navigate its newly launched meeting software, as it no longer utilizes YouTube for streaming and recordings of its meetings.

The new software launched by the city includes advanced features to best serve the city’s boards and commissions as well as residents, said a city of Piqua news flash. An instructional guide offers residents tips on using the new software.

The agenda and meeting management select tools allow the city to share relevant images during public meetings and allow for live voting by boards and commissions members. Video recordings of meetings are livestreamed to and hosted within the website.

The “Agendas & Minutes” webpage is still accessed directly under the “Government” main menu website tab and now features the integrated software in place of the previous meeting content management system.

The city invites residents who had previously signed up for notifications regarding city meetings to enroll in the new software’s email and text notification system by visiting the page and clicking on the link in the top right corner of the page that reads, “Subscriptions.” This will ensure that residents continue to be notified about the meeting notices in which they are interested.

For more information, visit the Agenda & Minutes page on the city’s website. For access to the instructional guide to utilize the new Agendas & Minutes software, visit https://piquaoh.org/DocumentCenter/View/2344/Instructions-for-accessing-City-of-Piqua-Agendas-and-Minutes-Information-and-Meeting-Video-Recordings?bidId=