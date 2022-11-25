City of Piqua takes over veteran banner program

PIQUA – The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce accepted, several years ago, the opportunity to manage the veteran banner program, which has been an honor, to say the least. During this time, the number of banners purchased and displayed has far exceeded the veteran committee’s original expectations and the chamber staff.

Now, with a staff of two, in excess of 200 banners currently hung, and the need for a bucket truck with experienced individuals to hang the banners, the chamber needs to relinquish the management of the program.

“Out of respect for our veterans the chamber realized the program has grown beyond the originally set boundaries,” said Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Sherman, in a press release. “We are thankful for the city’s continuation of the program making our limited staff available to concentrate on chamber operations and assisting our membership.”

The program will be under the management of the city of Piqua, which has both the equipment and skilled workforce to administer the program into the future. Beginning in November, the city will evaluate the current program and develop a sustainable process to ensure the success and longevity of the program.

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said in the release, “The veteran banner program is a commendable approach to show appreciation for those who have served our country. We are optimistic the program will continue to evolve as it relaunches in spring of 2023.”

The city will begin removing the current veteran banners and reorganizing the new program. The Chamber of Commerce will organize the existing banners and contact the purchaser to provide a date by which the banner is available for pick up.