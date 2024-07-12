City of Piqua to celebrate completion of Lock 9 Park

An overhead view of Lock 9 Community Park along the Great Miami River in downtown Piqua. The park will serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors to the area. Bret Reid | City of Piqua A major milestone in the construction of Lock 9 Park has arrived with the delivery of the amphitheater roof which crews are working to install. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — After 17-years in the making, the Lock 9 Community Park is finally becoming reality.

A ribbon cutting ceremony celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 18 at 4 p.m. at 125 E. Water St.

This marks the culmination of a 17-year journey to establish a community gathering place on a historical waterway in downtown Piqua.

The significance of Lock 9 dates back nearly two centuries. Completed in 1837, Lock 9 served as an important waterway connecting Cincinnati and Toledo through the Miami and Erie Canal. It continued to serve as a functioning canal until its destruction by the flood of 1913. A Historical Marker commemorating Lock 9 was dedicated in 1999 by the city of Piqua and the Ohio Historical Society.

“The historical value of Lock 9 is only enhanced by the redevelopment of the park to be a true community gathering space that honors the past and looks toward the future. Our community is already reaping the benefits of this project, in the heart of Piqua’s riverfront and downtown districts. We know that investment in our community will continue to provide invaluable returns for years to come.” Mayor Kris Lee said in a statement to the Miami Valley Today.

In 2007 Piqua presented a comprehensive plan update for the new park. In 2012 community efforts for the riverfront project continued when the Ohio Department of Development secured a technical assistance grant.

The park faced several delays after the completion of phase I of the project, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May of 2023, the Piqua City Commission unanimously authorized the award of a $2.6 million contract to American Trademark Construction Services (ATCS) Inc. to construct phase II of the park improvements. On June 14, 2023, the city officially broke ground on phase II.

“There are two rules for achieving success. One, get started, and two, keep going,” City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said during the groundbreaking. “Our city, the city of Piqua, will keep it going. Today gives us another reason to be proud of Piqua.”

According to the city of Piqua, the final phase of the project included restoring the lock walls, installing a water feature, planting tree groves, and other landscape improvements.

City officials hope the project will stimulate increased social, recreational, and economic developments.

Downtown businesses including Winans and the new Crooked Handle Brewery, which put a $2 million investment into moving to the area, hope to benefit from the new park featuring a pavilion for hosting concerts and other events, a splash pad, and restrooms.

“Beyond nostalgia, Lock 9 Park holds the promise of prosperity. The city of Piqua, in partnership with various stakeholders, envisioned this transformation. We secured grants, utilized funding, and united around a common goal. Terracing the levee, building a signature performance pavilion, and connecting trails will enrich our quality of life and stimulate entrepreneurial activity and job creation in our community,” Oberdorfer said.

On Saturday, July 27, Lock 9 will hold its launch celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. The opening event will include musical performances. Guests are encouraged to bring food and beverages from local restaurants. The park is located within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).