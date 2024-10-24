City of Piqua’s fall property maintenance reminders

PIQUA — As temperatures drop into the fall and winter season, the city of Piqua offers property maintenance reminders for residences and businesses.

The guidelines are set in city of Piqua code and help the community to be a well-maintained and safe environment.

Key seasonal property maintenance reminders include:

• Remove snow and ice from walkways and driveways. Disconnect and store hoses and turn spigots and valves off to avoid freezing pipes.

• Service the furnace and ensure the property can maintain a minimum temperature of 68°F. Space heaters cannot be the primary source of heat in a property.

• Doors and windows should be completely sealed with no broken or cracked glass. Install weather stripping as needed.

• Clean gutters and downspouts. Remove leaves and other debris from roofs. Keep property and porches free of debris.

• Drain, dry and store soft-sided pools. Winterize hard-sided pools per manufacturer’s instructions.

• Vehicles (including cars, trailers, boats and campers) must be street legal, operable and insured and have current license plates. Vehicles cannot be parked or stored on grass or dirt. Wrecked or junk vehicles, race cars or vehicles in disrepair are not allowed. Trailers, boats and campers must be stored behind the front plane of the house or in the rear yard on approved surfaces.

Full details about property maintenance reminders, along with the code referenced, may be found on the city website at www.piquaoh.gov/propertyreminders.

For additional information, call the city of Piqua Community Services Department at 937-778-2813.