Clark earns American FFA Degree

Molly Clark earned the American FFA Degree at the 97th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is a member of the Bradford-UVCC FFA Chapter. Courtesy Photo | Bradford MVCC

INDIANAPOLIS — At the 2024 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Molly Clark earned the American FFA Degree from the National FFA Organization.

Clark is a member of the Bradford-UVCC FFA Chapter and the daughter of Rick and Emily Clark of Bradford. This is the first time in modern history that a Bradford member has earned such an honor.

The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the degree members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for at least the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program, and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program.

Community service, leadership abilities, and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required. Recipients receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication.