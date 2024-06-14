Cleveland Keys to kick-off Prouty concert series

Cleveland Keys

TROY — Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos will kick-off the new 2024 Fridays on Prouty season in downtown Troy on June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

This unique act began in the imagination of owner Greg Coffey during his days as a professional musician playing with great Nashville musicians such as Jaime Lynn Spears, Madonna Nash and Cody Purvis.

“I want people to feel the same rush I felt…when I walked into a piano bar in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. When you put the right people behind two pianos, I truly believe that there is nothing better in the world…and I want to give you the best” Coffey said.

He developed an act with the highest level of musicianship that celebrates our great pop favorites such as Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Queen, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffet and many more.

“Interacting with people in the audience makes it fun,” he said. “And when you play their favorite song, it makes their day. It’s a special way to connect with the audience, and we love when they sing along with us.”

A dance floor will be installed for this special event so bring your favorite dance partner and your best dancing shoes. This free concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.TroyHayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.