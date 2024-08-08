Clopay to sponsor new Habitat for Humanity build in Piqua

Clopay Corporation President Victor Weldon, left, announced Wednesday, Aug. 7, as Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Barr looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony in Piqua, that Clopay will provide $150,000 in sponsorship funding for the new Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties build that is located in Piqua. Submitted photo | Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties

Clopay to sponsor Habitat For Humanity “build”

New Construction Groundbreaking Takes Place in Piqua

PIQUA – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties broke ground in Piqua on a new build Wednesday, Aug. 7, which is sponsored by Clopay Corporation.

Clopay Corporation is North America’s largest residential and commercial garage door manufacturer with facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

At the groundbreaking, Clopay announced it will provide $150,000 in sponsorship funding for the build, which is scheduled to begin this fall with a completion date expected in the spring of 2025. In addition to providing financial support, the company will donate an American-made Clopay garage door that is manufactured at its facility in Troy.

This will be the third house Clopay has sponsored in the last four years for the Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, with the first two builds completed in Sidney. Clopay is the largest manufacturer in Miami County and one of the largest employers with approximately 1,600 associates.

“At Clopay, we have found a great partner in Habitat for Humanity which mirrors our vision of putting people in beautiful homes and developing amazing neighborhoods,” said Clopay Corporation President Victor Weldon, in a press release. “We are proud of the continued support from our local communities, and we are lucky to have so many great employees on the Clopay team from Miami and Shelby counties. This project is a natural fit for us as a building products company to give back not only financially, but by donating our products as well. This partnership with Habitat helps us support local residents and build vibrant communities.”

Homeowners Amanda Wion and Nicole (Nikki) Williams, and their blended family of four children, were on hand at the groundbreaking ceremony along with Weldon, local Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scott Barr, Volunteer Construction Supervisor Bart Denlinger, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall and Associate Pastor Eileen Hix from Sidney First Methodist Church. The lot on Manier Avenue in Piqua, where the house will be located, is the first of three to be developed by Habitat in the next few years.

Wion and Williams will become new Piqua residents once the four-bedroom home is completed although they do currently reside in Miami County. They have never been homeowners before and are excited to start the process to build their home. They are especially looking forward to raising their family in a new home with a healthy environment where they can all thrive. They have already earned half of the 400 hours of sweat equity required for eligibility and will assume a 20-year, no-interest mortgage once the house is completed.

“We are excited about the opportunity to have Clopay and the Piqua community be a part of this build,” said Scott Barr, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, in the release. “Clopay is the largest manufacturer in our community and by supporting us financially and with product donations, they are setting a great example of an engaged corporate neighbor.”

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. Its mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

People from Miami and Shelby Counties and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With Habitat’s help, homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Habitat makes homeownership affordable by offering mortgage loans with flexible terms and zero interest or zero-equivalent, to low-to-moderate-income (LMI) families. Monthly payments are recycled back into the affiliate, which helps support the long-term sustainability of Habitat’s programs.

Miami and Shelby County residents should direct inquiries to HFHMSCO’s office in Troy. Contact information can be found on the website: www.hfhmco.org.

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”) sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates four manufacturing facilities and 55 distribution centers. For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com .