Clothes That Work comes to Troy

Clothes That Work Executive Director Cindy Garner, left, and Mobile Outreach Program Manager Melanie Troxell shows off the inside of the mobile vehicle on Wednesday, June 12, that travels to meet up with recipients of the Clothes That Work program, which helps to provide clothes for job seekers in need who are about to attend a job interview. Partners In Hope Executive Director Noel Martin, left to right, stands with Clothes That Work Director of Education and Outreach Laura Hart, Mobile Outreach Program Manager Melanie Troxell and its Executive Director Cindy Garner, along with Melissa Kleptz, president and CEO of the Troy Foundation, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, Miami County Job and Family Services Director Sara Bowers and Public Assistance Administrator Sharon Brulport, along with Lucas Keller, The Troy Foundation grants manager, out front of the Clothes That Work mobile vehicle in the parking lot of Miami County Jobs and Family Services on Wednesday, June 12. Clothes That Work Mobile Outreach Program Manager Melanie Troxell shows the sitting and changing area, on Wednesday, June 12, inside of the mobile vehicle that travels to meet up with recipients of the Clothes That Work program, which helps to provide clothes for job seekers in need who are about to attend a job interview.

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Those in need who live in Troy, or are seeking a job in Troy, now have a helping hand available toward landing that job with the addition of the non-profit organization Clothes That Work as a new resource for Troy.

The organization’s mission is to clothe, educate, and empower individuals to prepare them for employment success. The ability for people in need to obtain free clothes for a job interview has been made possible due to a grant from The Troy Foundation.

The mobile vehicle, or “WOW bus” — a nickname that stands for “wardrobe on wheels” lovingly given by Clothes That Work Executive Director Cindy Garner and Mobile Outreach Program Manager Melanie Troxell (and others) because of its inside “wow factor” — is full of various types of gently used or new clothes and all the accessories needed to complete an interview look. When one steps onto the bus, it’s as if you have walked into an upscale department store, or someone’s very nice closet, with mirrors, beautiful shelving and lighting.

The program, which was established in Dayton 25 years ago, is new to Miami County and is only in its second month of operation. An appointment is necessary with Clothes The Work, which is made through a referral by of one of the organization’s partners. During the appointment, that typically lasts about 45 minutes to an hour, a trained coach helps clients select appropriate attire, guidance and advice about making a good first impression. A monitor also plays on the bus to offer suggestions for a good interview and is placed in the rear of the bus in the dressing room area, which doubles as a sitting area.

Garner said they never judge anyone they help and the point is to help build confidence to get the job.

“We want them to look good and feel good and have the very best experience so that it will carry over to their interview,” Garner said. “We do a before and after picture, and usually they are grinning ear-to-ear in the after picture, and they sometimes say, ‘I didn’t know I could look like this.’”

She said the clothes provided are all donated clothes, no more than five years old, and many are brand new with the tags still attached. Clothes That Works provide the shoes, coats, and new undergarments needed for the look.

The program also offers numerous workshops for individuals who are preparing to look for a new job, such as resume’ building, interview skills, time management, assertive communication and soft skills, among others. Workshops typically run about an hour long and may be completed the same day and location as the clothing appointment, but also may be at a separate standalone appointment, said Laura Hart, director of education and outreach with Clothes That Work.

“Our goal is to clothe, educate, and empower individuals to prepare them for employment success,” Hart reiterated, emphasizing they want to help with people’s confidence and job success.

Abby Credit Union, at 891 W. Market St., Troy, invited the mobile unit to their property in July 2023 to share about what Clothes That Work with Miami County, and afterward, The Troy Foundation and county commissioners decided to work with community members to bring the organization to Troy. Now, Abby Credit Union provides as a drop off location for clothes to be donated to Clothes That Works.

“This is just one more thing that helps to empower people who live in our community to get them into interviews and into the workplace. It’s that one other piece,” said Melissa Kleptz, president and CEO of the Troy Foundation. “We have so many different organizations (that help). Partners in Hope is one, JFS (Job and Family Services) is one of them; this is the icing on the cake that allows them to walk into that interview with confidence.”

Lucas Keller, The Troy Foundation grants manager, said, “Workplace development was one of the top priorities in our 2024 need assessments, so this was one way to target that need.”

Since 1998, Clothes That Work has helped over 40,000 women, men and independent teens remove professional image barriers and build confidence for a more successful job search. They are always seeking more volunteers, Garner said, to keep the program going.

The Troy Foundation, which in 2024 is celebrating 100 years of good deeds leading to great outcomes, hopes with its funding, it will be used to continue to support its mission of improving the quality of life for the residents of Troy.

The Troy Foundation is located at 216 W. Franklin St., Troy; more information about it can be found on its website, https://thetroyfoundation.org/ or by calling 937-335-8513.

Aside from The Troy Foundation, Clothes That Work has also partnered with Partners In Hope, the Miami County Commissioners and Miami County JFS.

Partners in Hope is a non-profit, faith-based, human services agency that exists to serve people in need through relief services, education and development, and senior transportation. It strives to help individuals and families move beyond crisis-based living, to a life of stability with hope for the future.

Partners in Hope is located at 180 W. Race St., Troy; more information about it can be found on its website, http://www.partnersinhopeinc.org/ or by calling 937-335-0448

OhioMeansJobs Miami County, a division of Miami County JFS, is specifically designed for Ohio job seekers and employers in need of employment and/or reemployment services. OhioMeansJobs Miami County provides a central point of access for employment, training, and related services provided by many area agencies and service providers.

Miami County JFS’s Ohio Means Jobs, is located at 2040 N. County Road 25A, Troy; more information about it can be found on its website, https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/162/OhioMeansJobs or by calling 937-440-3465.