Tina Chase, of Cleveland Heights, left, talks with Jennifer Bishop, of Piqua, a vendor at ComicCon in Piqua, Saturday, June 22. ComicCon brings together those who enjoy comic books, toys, artists and others to purchase and share their collections during the event held at the Knights of St. John building in Piqua. The event will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today