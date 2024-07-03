Commissioners hold public hearing on county sales tax

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 2, and held the first public hearing regarding an increase in Miami County sales tax and also approved the asphalt concrete resurfacing project as well as taking action on other business.

The Miami County Commissioners held the first of two hearings on a potential increase in Miami County sales tax in the amount of one-fourth of 1% for every retail sale in the county with the exception of watercraft and outboard motors that require a title and the sales of motor vehicles. The action would allow for additional revenue for the county general fund. The tax would be in addition to state of Ohio sales tax. The current state of Ohio sales tax rate is 5.75% and the Miami County sales tax rate is 1.25%. The combined state of Ohio and Miami County tax rate is 7%. The additional Miami County sales tax would begin on Oct. 1, 2024, and would end on Sept. 30, 2029. The next public hearing on the tax will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 9:10 a.m. at the Miami County Commissioners Hearing Room in the Miami County Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

In other business, the commissioners awarded the 2024 asphalt concrete resurfacing program contract to the John R. Jurgensen Company, of Springfield. The contract is in the amount of $1,712,993 as requested by the Miami County Engineer’s office. At the request of the Miami County Engineer’s office and the contractor, the Miami County Township Boards of Township Trustees will be allowed to participate in the agreement.

The commissioners accepted a quote from West Publishing Corporation aka Thomson Reuters, Eagon, Minnesota, that authorizes the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to enter into an annual subscription for Clear Pro Government Law Enforcement Investigator Plus. The three-year contract includes an increase of 5% for year two and three. Clear Pro Software utilizes three databases that use public records to search names of suspects in criminal investigations and background investigations for prospective employees for the Sheriff’s office. The cost for the software subscription for three years is not to exceed $8,133.48. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak told the commissioners that the software is an asset for the office, by “getting (a) vast amount of information for criminal investigations.”

Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved or took the following action:

• The 2025 single county ditch maintenance assessments and certified the assessments to the county auditor’s office. The assessments will be placed on the next tax duplicate to be collected and paid.

• An agreement with LJB Inc. of Miamisburg, as requested by the Miami County Engineer for the design of the Garnsey Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project for a total cost not to exceed $443,288, which includes “if authorized” services of $8,353 which will be paid by local road and bridge funds.

• The commissioners signed an LPA Federal Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) – LET Project Agreement for the design and construction of the Piqua – Lockington Bridge Replacement Project. The agreement will now be sent to ODOT in order to obtain federal funds for the project.

• A quote from Ferguson Construction for the Miami County Fairgrounds Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliant Platforms and Ramps Project. The action will allow for the construction of aluminum platforms and ramps for the Miami County Fairgrounds grandstand. Ferguson Construction provided the lowest and best bid in the amount of $43,577. The project will be paid from county funds and from the Miami County Agricultural Society Cargill Grant in the amount of $25,000.

• Authorization to negotiate a contract for the Miami County Incarceration Facility for the replacement of two boilers. The Miami County Facilities Department will enter contract negotiations with DeBra-Kuempel Inc., of Cincinnati, for the work. The commissioners previously opened bids for the project on June 4, 2024, with the awarding of the contract deferred until the determination of all specifications had been met.

• Authorized the disposal of unneeded, obsolete or unfit property which allows the Miami County facilities director to sell a 2016 Ford Interceptor Explorer with 160,058 miles in poor condition through an online auction on GovDeals.

• A hearing date for a zoning amendment application for the department of development. The request for the change in zoning is for Carlene Stockslager, of Union Township. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 9:05 a.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room in the Public Safety Building.

• A quote and authorized the purchase of a water dispenser and ice machine for the Sanitary Engineering Department. A quote from Mister Ice, Indianapolis, Ind., was accepted for $4,197.00 including installation.

• The employment of Kelly Fackel, full time department of development director, at a pay rate of $4,461.54 bi-weekly. Fackel’s employment is effective on July 15. The commissioners also approved Skylar Unger as full time human resources assistant for the commissioner’s office at a rate of $17.00 per hour. Unger’s employment is effective on July 8.

The commissioners acknowledged the passing of attorney Mark Altier, an attorney, previously from Troy on June 28. Altier was previously Chief Civil Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said, “He was just a wonderful, wonderful man.”

Services for Altier, who was living in Columbus, will be held later this month. Shaw-Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

It was noted that county offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observation of the Fourth of July holiday.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.