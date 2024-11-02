Concerns rise over Troy City Schools

To the editor:

There are several reasons to take pause and consider voting NO on yet another school issue for Troy School.

The first has to be that we just passed a “Whopper” of a levy last year, that was retroactive and was charged to everyone right away…I surely felt it, and I’m guessing you did too.

The next has been my complaint over the last few years, that when they asked us to agree to an earned income tax..many were left with the impression that that meant no New taxes..Only to have them brought back to us under the semantics, that “it’s not going to raise our costs.. it’s just a renewal”.

That seems like “Word Play” to me. When the original tax that the voters agreed upon ends.. IT Ends.. It’s Expired !.. This sales ploy of calling it a renewal to me is just a sly way of introducing a whole new term of taxes.

Considering results; Troy school district is well above the average of cost per student in Ohio, and yet in my estimation our students are not making the grade,

Only 76% of our students math skills testing at or above the proficient level with only 65% of our students testing at or above the proficient level reading skills (Ref usnews.com/education/k12/ohio/districts/troy-city)

Meanwhile Troy schools are 216th in the state ( Ref. based on Table: Zachary Smith, Cleveland.com Source: Ohio Department of Education )…Our kids are just as smart and capable as any in the state…Something does not seen not right here to me..but we are still paying the bill

The majority of our teachers are only being paid in the mid $80’s per year while our administrators are all being paid over $100K some over $160K/year.( ref. 2023 data openpayrolls.com) Perhaps administration should take a pay cut and give those funds to the teaching staff that are out in the trenches every day trying hard to get our grades up….

So in short We need to use our funds differently…Apparently throwing money at the problem is not the way to fix it….since lesser cost per student schools have better ranking than us. ( Ref. /ohioauditor.gov/performance/ode_audit/Student_Success.pdf)

In business, you pay someone for results, …If you feel the school district should be run like a business..Send a message;… Vote NO.

Peter Zelnick

Troy