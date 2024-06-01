Congress needs more focus on healthcare

To the editor:

The skyrocketing cost of healthcare and prescription drugs is an issue for millions of Ohio families and businesses and needs to be an even bigger issue for our elected officials.

Over 68% of Ohio small businesses offer medical benefits, but families and business owners continue to see massive increases in their premiums and costs. This isn’t sustainable.

We hear a lot from Congress, including in our Ohio U.S. Senate race, about fixing things, but their solutions involve even more regulations and rules that will increase costs for the entire system, specifically by targeting our pharmacy benefits.

If our leaders are serious about solving this vital issue, they need to focus more on increasing healthcare competition and less on burdening Ohio businesses and families with even more mandates and regulations.

Sincerely,

Steve Bruns

Troy