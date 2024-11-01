Congressional race between Miller and Carey for Ohio’s 15th District

By Anna Edmiston

SIDNEY — Rep. Adam Miller (D) is hoping to replace Ohio’s 15th Congressional District’s Congressman Mike Carey (R) this election season.

Carey has held his position in Ohio’s 15th District since 2021 while Miller has served in Ohio’s House of Representative 6th District since 2016.

Miller’s campaign focuses heavily on public education, veteran support, healthcare, and support for agricultural and rural development.

Carey has prioritized the prevention of wasteful spending and strengthening the economy, protecting social security and support for veterans, law enforcement and first responders.

Both candidates have military backgrounds. Miller is a Colonel with the U.S. Army JAG Corps (Reserve) and a combat veteran. Carey earned an ROTC scholarship, attended the Marion Military Institute, and served as an officer in the military.

One of the most polarizing issues facing American government is abortion. Carey and Miller have been very vocal about their opposing opinions on the topic.

Miller issued a statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling to end Roe v. Wade.

“We’ve come too far as a nation to return to the dangers of a Pre-Roe world,” Miller said. “Abortion must remain safe, legal and accessible. Today’s decision ensures none of these; it simply divides us as a nation and endangers women’s health across the country.”

Carey has been scored an A+ on the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Scoreboard, that ranks politicians on their stance against abortion. He has stated that he feels there should be exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. Miller has called Carey out for this position.

“My opponent is out of touch with Ohio voters. HR 431 is one of the first bills he sponsored in Congress, and that’s the Life Begins at Conception Act,” Miller said. “You can’t be for a ban on abortion with no exceptions and represent the mainstream of Ohio’s 15th voters. We have spoken loud and clear on that.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced their endorsement of Carey based on his economic stances.

“We are proud to announce the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement to again see Congressman Mike Carey represent the 15th District of Ohio in the 119th Congress,” Ryan Gleason, senior manager of government affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Congressman Carey has demonstrated through his work on the House Ways and Means Committee his commitment to lowering taxes and lessening the burdens on American businesses and families. We look forward to that commitment going into the next legislative session,” Gleason said.

Economically speaking, Miller wants to focus on investing in public education and college affordability. He has said that good jobs come from investing in good educations.

Both of them having served in the military means both support gun ownership but Miller has expressed a desire for more gun safety laws.