Conklin ties for seventh at D-III state golf; Bethel spikers close regular season with win.

SUNBURY — Troy Christian senior golfer Tanner Conklin completed an amazing finish to his high school golf career over the weekend at the D-III state golf tournament at NorthStar Golf Course.

Conklin, playing with a torn ACL, partially torn meniscus and sprained MCL, shot rounds of 81 and 77 to finish in a tie for seventh with a 158 total.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Bethel 3,

Yellow Springs 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball closed the regular season with a 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 win over Yellow Springs Saturday.

Bethel, 15-7, will open Brookville D-III sectional play at 6:15 p.m. Monday against Arcanum.

Karlee Plozay had 21 kills, five aces and eight digs and Karinne Stormer had six kills, four aces and nine digs.

Annabelle Adams had 29 assists and five aces and Claire Bailey had three aces and nine digs.