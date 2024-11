Cookson Elementary School honor roll

TROY — Cookson Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

Fourth grade

All A’s: Miles Welch.

Honor roll: Aaliyah Atkins, Bentlee Blackburn, Lorne Buskirk, Corbin Callison, GraceLynn Crabtree, Audrey Hoker, Jakob Homan, Beckett McElfresh, Kinlee McGuffie, Dawson Nadolny, Evan Orange, Mason Poth, Maddox Rodriguez, Alexander Romohr, Carter Sizemore, Cole Walkup, Jadyn White, Gracie Wick, and Aden Wilson.

Fifth grade

All A’s: Ashlyn Blair, Claire Bowers, Daniel Fuller, Audrey Goad, Harper Jones, Mia Morrella, James Morrison, Trent Muhlenkamp, Harrison Shafer, Alexa Steinke, Lilyanna Stuchell, Angelina Wehrkamp, and Lane Yohey.

Honor roll: Harleigh Bayman, Curtis Burns, Lyla Conley, Marriyon Curry, Mason Gates, Reid Gray, Stoney Hicks, Gideon Maisonneuve, Audrey Palmer, Israel Rivas, Hayley Roesser, Jacob Rosen, Kessler Rowe, Luxon Rowe, Lilly Szabo, Cora Vest, Lucas Wheeler, and Logan Wintrow.