Correcting the narrative on future park, recreation investments

From the desk of Troy Mayor Robin Oda:

Troy residents and visitors enjoy an enviable array of amenities, including 27 parks, a Donald Ross-designed public golf course, and a world-class historic arena that has hosted Elvis, the Harlem Globetrotters and Alice Cooper, among many other top performers in recent years. This high quality of life has enabled our city to attract, retain and support the expansion of a large number of domestic and international companies employing over 10,000 workers, many of whom call our community home.

In 2024, maintaining those park and recreational opportunities is estimated to cost over $6.5 million, a budget that I recommended last November, and which was passed by our City Council led by former Council President Bill Lutz. Part of the current 2024 budget includes over $200,000 to analyze the maintenance, repairs and potential expansion needs of the Troy Aquatic Park (TAP), the city’s outdoor swimming pool. Opened in 2005, this 20-year-old facility has served thousands of Troy residents and visitors. City Council unanimously agreed that it is a high priority to keep it in top operating condition, while addressing ever-increasing annual attendance. The report includes nearly $2 million in repairs, as well as several alternatives if the city wishes to expand our facility. One of those alternatives includes creating a splash pad area.

With the input of the Troy community, the Board of Park Commissioners, Recreation Board, staff and City Council members, we have drafted a list of possible capital improvements. That list, totaling an estimated $14-$16M, was created as a forward-looking draft for a continued and broader discussion of the direction Troy should take related to supporting and enhancing our park and recreation amenities.

It has been brought to my attention that an accusation is circulating on social media stating that our city administration is ignoring past and future community input and has already decided to borrow the $14-$16M to improve our parks, upgrade decades-old playground equipment, replace the park department maintenance facilities, and repair and expand the aquatic park.

This accusation is false and unfounded. In fact, in an email sent on Oct. 11, 2024, to me, Auditor John Frigge, Park Board Chairman Jordan Emerick, Recreation Board President Marty Hobart, staff and all City Council members, City Director Patrick Titterington explicitly stated that our 2025 budget recommendation will not include any additional bond financing.

Staff has reviewed the public comments, has studied the park survey, and has been engaging with the Park and Recreation Boards, the city auditor and individual council members to discuss the future needs of our amenities and to plan and prepare for future expenses. Again, the city of Troy’s 2025 budget recommendation does not and will not include any recommendation to borrow millions of dollars to expand the swimming pool and other parks and recreation needs, unless Troy City Council decides to do so.

The 2025 budget recommendation will recommend $100,000 to develop a Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan. That plan will be developed after more community involvement through another park survey, multiple focus groups, public meetings and/or other engagements with stakeholders (including the Miami Conservancy District and Miami County Park District). While funding and grant possibilities may be discussed during this process, it is only after this process that actual funding options will be discussed.

Please understand that Troy’s elected officials are “hired” by our voters to attend meetings, review documents, engage in discussions, to participate in the processes that are in place to make our city work efficiently and successfully, acting on behalf of the city as a whole. It is impossible to have residents vote on everything as some have suggested. While we do want to hear from our residents, it is very difficult to engage with each one on every decision that needs to be made. Nor is it possible to make everyone happy with each and every decision. We try our best. We encourage our community to send emails, questions and comments. All are welcome to attend meetings. All are welcome to call.

As elected officials, Troy is our city, too. We are all taxpayers and we all want the best for our beautiful city. What’s best for the city doesn’t look the same to everyone, but none of us are out to harm anyone or anything, or to bypass any process. There is nothing nefarious taking place. Follow along, ask questions, comment, submit concerns. In the end, we all want a thriving, successful community.

It is an important function of any city’s government to remain as transparent as possible. But it is equally important that current and former elected officials provide the most accurate information before pressing a narrative whose intent appears more about damaging credibility than properly and responsibly promoting productive community-building discussions. As Troy’s mayor, I have always and will continue to promote as much dialogue and input as possible, especially on such a key issue that will impact the future quality of life of our great community.

I am so proud of our city and how it functions. I will continue to present nothing but facts in regard to city discussions and projects and finances. Please be careful about “discussions” on social media that are used to sow discord and don’t have all the facts.

I encourage all to use the city website. There’s so much info there. Use the following links:

– Want to see all agendas, read the info packets and/or minutes? See Agendas and/or Minutes at https://troyohio.gov/agendacenter

– Want to take the park survey? Find the Parks Survey (ongoing) at https://troyohio.gov/FormCenter/Park-11/Parks-Assessment-and-Suggestions-86

– Want to review the 2019 Parks Assessment? Find the 2019 Parks Assessment at https://www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5919/Parks-Assessment-and-Survey-Analysis

– Want to review the city pool assessment? Find the City Pool Assessment (Sept. 2024) at https://troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8107/finalreport09052024

– Want to send an email to all of Troy City Council? Email All City Council by going to https://www.troyohio.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-6/Email-All-Council-Members-47

– Want to check out this year’s capital projects? Find Property Portal/Capital Projects at https://www.troyohio.gov/698/Property-Project-Portal

– Want to sign up for notifications? Go to Notify Me at https://www.troyohio.gov/list.aspx

At the end of the day, don’t buy into the negative rhetoric that is being pushed by a few. Troy is doing extremely well, and I’m so proud to be a part of its success.

The writer is the mayor of the city of Troy.