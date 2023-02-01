County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township. A dog was reported stolen from a front yard.

Crashes

Matthew W. Burkett, 17, of Troy, was cited with failure to yield following a three-vehicle crash at the northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp on North County Road 25A in Washington Township on Saturday at 6:53 p.m..

Burkett was traveling northbound on North County Road 25A when he attempted to turn left onto the I-75 exit ramp when his vehicle struck a southbound vehicle on North County Road 25A. That vehicle then struck a third vehicle sitting on the exit ramp and forced it off of the roadway. An occupant of the southbound car was treated for minor injuries; no other injuries were reported.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.