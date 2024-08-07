Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

William (Bill) H. and Carol A. McDonald Submitted photo William (Bill) H. and Carol A. McDonald on their wedding day on Aug. 3, 1974. Submitted photo

TROY — William (Bill) H. and Carol A. McDonald, of Troy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Bill H. McDonald and Carol A. Garman were wed by the Rev. Louis Speller and Father Edward Martoch at the First United Church of Christ in Troy on Aug. 3, 1974.

The couple have one son, Scott M. McDonald, whom is married to Lauren. They reside in Troy Bill and Carol also share one granddaughter, Madison McDonald.

Bill is retired from White Allen Chevrolet, Dayton, and currently is employed part-time at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Carol is retired from ITW Hobart Brothers in Troy. She currently works at the Miami County Job & Family Services in Troy.