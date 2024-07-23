Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Martin and Sheila Snow Submitted photo

PIQUA — Martin Luther and Sheila Kay Snow, of Piqua, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 25.

The couple were married on July 25, 1964, in Ringo, Georgia.

Martin and Sheila share six children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren together. Their children are Michael Snow, of Hudson, Indiana; Martin Snow Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Patrick Snow, of Bradenton, Florida; Courtney Petry, of Piqua; Matthew Snow, of Springfield; and Brandon Snow, of Dayton.

Martin was employed by Navistar, from where he is now retired, and Sheila is a homemaker.

The couple has a family celebration planned on their anniversary on Thursday. The family asks for gifts to be omitted.