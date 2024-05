Strawberries are starting to pop up all over Troy. So, to acknowledge that Courthouse Plaza is part of downtown Troy, the Board of Commissioners had strawberries painted in the Miami County Courthouse lawn to support the Troy Strawberry Festival, which will kick-off with the Strawberry Jam on Friday, May 31, and the full festival Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioners Ted Mercer