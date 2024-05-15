Covignton softball rallies for 6-5 win over Newton Wednesday

COVINGTON — The Newton softball team had a 5-3 lead on Covington going to the home fifth inning, but the Buccs were able to plate three runs and make it hold up for a 6-5 victory in a D-IV district semifinal Wednesday at Covington High School.
Covington advances to play Fort Loramie in a district championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined.
Karyanne Turner started the rally with a single and an error on Kamryn Barnes bunt put runners on first and third.
Taylor Foutz then drilled a two-run double to tie the game and took third on a throw home.
Emalyn Johnson followed with a RBI double to score Foutz with what would be the winning run and make it 6-5.
Turner would not allow a hit over the final two innings to give Covington the win.
Newton had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the home first.
Cori Haines had reached on what looked like a single, but Stevi Newhouse threw a strike to Jayda McClure at second to get a force out.
Layla Van Culin with a home run over the left-field fence to put Newton up 2-0.
Covington got one run back in the home first.
Turner would triple and score on a RBI single by Barnes.
Newton increased the lead to 3-1 in the third.
Hannah Williams singled and Bre Ingle reached on an error on a bunt.
Williams moved to third on Cori Haines’ fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch.
Covington would tie it in the home fourth inning.
Foutz reached on an error and scored on a double by Johnson.
Newhouse added a RBI single to make it a 3-3 game.
Haines and Van Culin would then connect on back-to-back homers in the top of the fifth to give Newton a 5-3 lead and set up Covington’s rally.
Turner was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple for Covington, Johnson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Foutz had two RBIs.
Turner pitched a nine-hitter on the mound, striking out four and walking one.
Van Culin was 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs for Newton, Vivien Clark was 2-for-3 with a double and Haines homered.
Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out two.
