Covignton softball rallies for 6-5 win over Newton Wednesday

Covington pitcher KaryAnne Turner fires a strike Wednesday against Newton in a district semifinal at Covington High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Layla Van Culin (helmet) is mobbed by her teammates at home plate after a first-inning home run against Covington Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Kamryn Barnes guns a runner down from third base on a throw to first. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Cori Haines and coach Charles Tackett react to Layla Van Culin’s first-inning home run. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington shortstop Ava Hartwig throws a runner out at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Newton softball team had a 5-3 lead on Covington going to the home fifth inning, but the Buccs were able to plate three runs and make it hold up for a 6-5 victory in a D-IV district semifinal Wednesday at Covington High School.

Covington advances to play Fort Loramie in a district championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined.

Karyanne Turner started the rally with a single and an error on Kamryn Barnes bunt put runners on first and third.

Taylor Foutz then drilled a two-run double to tie the game and took third on a throw home.

Emalyn Johnson followed with a RBI double to score Foutz with what would be the winning run and make it 6-5.

Turner would not allow a hit over the final two innings to give Covington the win.

Newton had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the home first.

Cori Haines had reached on what looked like a single, but Stevi Newhouse threw a strike to Jayda McClure at second to get a force out.

Layla Van Culin with a home run over the left-field fence to put Newton up 2-0.

Covington got one run back in the home first.

Turner would triple and score on a RBI single by Barnes.

Newton increased the lead to 3-1 in the third.

Hannah Williams singled and Bre Ingle reached on an error on a bunt.

Williams moved to third on Cori Haines’ fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch.

Covington would tie it in the home fourth inning.

Foutz reached on an error and scored on a double by Johnson.

Newhouse added a RBI single to make it a 3-3 game.

Haines and Van Culin would then connect on back-to-back homers in the top of the fifth to give Newton a 5-3 lead and set up Covington’s rally.

Turner was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple for Covington, Johnson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Foutz had two RBIs.

Turner pitched a nine-hitter on the mound, striking out four and walking one.

Van Culin was 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs for Newton, Vivien Clark was 2-for-3 with a double and Haines homered.

Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out two.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser at aimmediamidwest.com