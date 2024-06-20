Covington BOE OKs new contract with Hoelzle, discusses future levy

Covington BOE Treasure Carmen Siefring, left to right with members Tammy Sprankle, left to right, Jim Rench, Kerry Murphy, Steve Blei, Mike Maniaci Jr., and Superintendent Joseph Hoelzle discuss the December 2025 expiring 1.25% income tax levy. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

COVINGTON — Covington Board of Education (BOE) approved a new three-year contract with Superintendent Joseph Hoelzle on Wednesday, June 19, and also during the meeting discussed the December 2025 expiring 1.25% income tax levy.

Hoelzle’s new contract is set to begin Aug. 1, 2025, and will end on July 31, 2028. The agenda item was moved to the end of the meeting after board members went into an executive session to discuss personnel. Upon returning to the public meeting, members voted and approved the contract.

“I am very happy that I get to continue to work for this great district for another three years,” Hoelzle told Miami Valley Today after the board approved his new contract.

Also during the Wednesday evening meeting, board discussed the 1.25% income tax levy that is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Hoelzle led the discussion on the levy about BOE members voting to place another levy on the upcoming ballot. Currently 2% has been collected in the past from residents, Hoelzle explained, and of the 2% that is collected, .75% is continuing.

“We will not have enough revenue to meet the expenses that are to project the district passing,” said Hoelzle.

With concern from the public, Sarah Bennett spoke up to ask, “What happens if the levy doesn’t pass?”

“I think there are a few things I think you would want to look at. —What are the reasons why it is not passing? It has passed in the past, I think there is enough time to come back and regroup and put the levy on the ballet for November” said Hoelzle.

The issue will return to the agenda for further discussion or action during the July meeting.

During the superintendent’s report, Hoelzle congratulated the students who participated in the State FFA Convention in Columbus as well as the OHSAA State Track Meet near the end of the school year.

“Track and softball had an excellent season, a lot of congrats (go out) to our students,” said Hoelzle.

Hoelzle congratulated Asher Long for placing second in the 2 mile; Day’lynn Garrett for placing sixth in the 300 hurdles at the OHSAA State Track Meet; Preston King, Carlie Besecker and the girls 4-by-800 team; and Carlie Besecker, Ramse’ Vanderhorst, Elyza Long, and Johanna Welborn, for qualifying for the state track meet.

He also congratulated the Covington FFA, which was named the No. 1 FFA chapter in the state in Building Communities, named a top 10 overall, top 10 growing leaders and top 10 in strengthening agriculture.

The following students placed at state FFA convention:

• Kara Stephan won the star state degree in agriscience research, she will move on to the regional competition in Massachusetts in the fall.

• Chris Deaton won the landscape management proficiency. Derrick Meyer was second in specialty animal proficiency. Kara Stephan was third in the agriscience research proficiency.

• Emma Helsinger placed second in the State Agriscience Fair; social systems division 1

• Emma Havenar and Jonny King placed third in the State Agriscience Fair; animal system division II

• Whitney Burns and Mason Epperson earned gold officer awards.

• Chris Deaton and Kara Stephan earned their state FFA degrees.

• Bonnie Flora earned the honorary state FFA degree.

In other business, the board approved the following superintendent’s recommended items on the agenda:

• Fleet, property, and liability insurance through Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA), at an annual premium of $54,247 for the period of July 1, 2024 through July 1, 2025 contracting with local agency – Koverman Dickerson;

• The school fees for school year 2024/25: grades K-6: $45; grades 7-8: $50; grades 9-12 $70; and lunch prices for school year 2024/25: breakfast- $1.50; grades K-6: $2.60; grades 7-12: $2.85; adults: $4; milk $.50.

• JR Clarke library budget;

• The 2023-24 Covington Scholarship Fund and Felger Scholarship recipients: Asher Long, Cameron Haines, Chase Vanderhorst, Drew Gessner, Kamryn Barnes, Kearsten Wiggins, Levi Weldy, Audrey Tobe, Connor Humphrey, Elaina Deeter, Ella White, Monica Ostendorf, Sydney Richard, Austin Monnin, Megan Rose, Karyanne Turner, Britton Miller, Grant Blore, Gunner Kimmel, Kori Moore, Kinsey Mitchell, Kila Stephan, Derrick Meyer, Kara Stephan, Shelby Beeman, Carson Taylor, Bryson Hite and Luke Brown.

• The cafeteria compliance report;

• The school handbooks for school year 2024/25;

• Certain students who were eligible for graduation in 2024.

• Staffing changes, including: two nurse substitutes, a full time high school business teacher, the reassignment of an intervention specialist, accepting the resignations of two teachers and a school psychologist, as well as hiring of other aids or employees.

• Contracts with the village of Covington for school resource officer services, and the council on rural services programs.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.