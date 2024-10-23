Covington Council considers a ‘no parking’ ordinance

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Covington Council heard from a local resident about the proposed changes to the intersection of High and Broadway Streets in the village during its meeting on Monday, Oct. 21.

Linda Williams, who operates Ya’ll’s Country Club at 196 N. High St. in Covington, addressed council members to express her displeasure the proposal that would create a new no parking area at the intersection of High and Broadway Streets in Covington. The changes would not allow parking within 300 feet in every direction at that intersection. Williams said since she took over the business, there have been “three or four parking spots” in front of the business. Williams, who also lives in that area, said the no parking area is “almost at my front door.”

Williams said, “By the time my customers come (traffic congestion is) about done.”

Williams said she is concerned about the proposed change due to customers at her business that are disabled and parking in front of the business is easier for them. She added “nobody’s had an issue for years” with the intersection until now and would bring video to support her position to the next meeting.

Council member Amy Welborn responded to Williams saying she has “seen multiple cars in crashes” at that intersection.

Council members later voted to approve the first reading an ordinance that would not allow parking from any direction within 300 feet of the High and Broadway Street intersection.

Covington Mayor Lee Harmon gave his report and shared:

• The village will have Trick-or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Village officials will hand out treats in the downtown area during that time.

• Village offices will be closed on Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 11, and trash will be collected one day later than the usual schedule. The village offices will also be closed on Nov 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.

• Hometown Christmas celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 5 p.m. Festivities will kick off near the parking lot by Glacier View Coffee.

• Encouraged residents to turn back their clocks on Sunday, Nov. 3, and to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Village Administrator Tyler Rench gave his report, sharing:

• The Government Center is “progressing well” and the plan is still to be back in the center on Nov. 15. He said there are inspections scheduled at the center this week. Rench said the furniture is to be delivered on Oct. 28 and while contractors will still have some work to complete, it will not interfere with village staff returning to their offices. There will be an open house at a future date after the Government Center reopens.

• An update on the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and said “contractors are working to get that done;” they are currently doing testing. Contractors are currently working offsite to get power to the new lift stations. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notified him that they approved the additional work at the WWTP.

• The Stillwater Run housing development at the corner of George and Pearl Streets is continuing with the new streets having been cut in.

• The aggregation project for the village is still being worked through with suppliers and Rench said that once it is completed, “residents will automatically be opted in.” Residents do have the option to opt-out of the aggregation once it is in place and will receive letters regarding the aggregation at a later date regarding those matters.

• The village is continuing to work on street lighting with Miami Valley Lighting and are currently working on lighting at High and Broadway Streets.

• There is also continuing work on crack sealing high traffic areas in the village and Rench said there are plans to do some additional patching before the weather makes it difficult to complete.

• Other maintenance is being completed in the village including winterizing Schoolhouse Park bathrooms and the splash pad.

• The leaf pick-up will occur as soon as more leaves fall. Residents can watch for information on the village website and Facebook page.

Harmon said he wanted to recognize two businesses in the village that are each celebrating their 20th anniversaries including Siegel’s Country Store, 242 E. Broadway (U.S. Route 36), who will celebrate their anniversary on Nov. 1 and 2 with food, drinks, door prizes and more. Subway, 11 N. High Street, is also celebrating and Harmon said he is “wishing them (both) the best.

Council discussed the possibility of adding a stop sign at Sharon and Chestnut Streets making that area a three way stop.

Welborn asked Police Chief Tim Cline for his input about the issue.

“It definitely wouldn’t be a bad idea. A lot of kids (are) walking from school along there.” He added, “on the police side of things, I don’t think it would be a bad idea.”

Rench will prepare an ordinance to present to the council for consideration at a future meeting.

Harmon updated council members on the celebration of the opening of Schoolhouse Park, noting another planning meeting will be held at El Taco, 301 E. Troy Pike, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. Currently, the committee is trying to find a date for the celebration. Plans are for a meeting each month until the event.

In other business, council approved a resolution to authorize the village administrator to enter an agreement with Finfrock Construction, waiving the readings and declaring an emergency. This action was taken due to the need to get on the construction company’s schedule and due to public safety issues since the work involves replacement of fire hydrants including one that broke at the intersection of Wenrick and Maple Streets.

Council members approved the first reading of a resolution, that was added as an amendment to the council agenda, for a contract with Covington Fire Department for the year 2025. Rench said typically the village has a two year contract with the fire department, but due to the fire levy on the November ballot, it will be necessary to “see how it (levy) goes.” The contract will be for $275,000 for one year. The fire department will also have to approve the contract.

Cline gave his report sharing the following:

• The costume contest is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. on Wright Street by Glacier View Coffee.

• Presented the Covington Police Department’s third quarter statistics for July, August and September. He said they responded to 1,533 incidents during those months and a total of 6,337 building checks completed during the same time. Cline said local businesses are pleased to have the police department watching local businesses during the overnight hours.

Welborn invited council members to go to the J.R. Clarke Library pumpkin decorating contest to see the large display of pumpkins decorated by local children and teenagers. The display will be available for viewing until October 31 and local residents can vote for their favorite pumpkin. Council member Julie Blumenstock also commented on the contest, noting, “it’s incredible.”

The next meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Covington Fire Department.