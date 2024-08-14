Covington opens new splash pad

Courtesy of Village of Covington, Ohio Facebook Page

COVINGTON—The Village of Covington announced a soft opening for its splashpad at Schoolhouse Park on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 9.

As of this Tuesday, Aug, 13, main restrooms open during hours of operation for the splash pad. Hours for the splash pad will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. until further notice.

The splash pad will be open past Labor Day. It will close when there is need to winterize, and the community will be sure to updated with as much advanced notice as possible.

“There will be some final touches still to come and a formal dedication at a later date, to be determined,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you everyone for your patience. Let’s all enjoy the addition to the community!”