Covington to hold blood drive Aug. 19

COVINGTON — The regional blood supply is at its lowest point of the summer with critical shortages of every blood type. Support local hospital patients in need by donating at the Covington Eagles community blood drive on Monday, Aug. 19, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937- 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

August is the final month for all registered donors to receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.