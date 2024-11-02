Covington’s Long finishes career on podium; Tipp girls 18th in D-II

Covington’s Elyza Long finished her cross country career on the podium Saturday at the girls D-III state cross country championships at Fortress Obetz. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Michaela Flor runs at the D-III state cross country meet Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Olivia Brumbaugh and Tippecanoe’s Morgan Collins pass the one-mile mark Saturday in the girls D-II race. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Lucia Ranly (1972) and Sydney LaBreck (1970) run in the D-II race Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

OBETZ — When Covington senior Elyza Long finished 35th as a freshman at the D-III state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz three years ago, it might have seemed like that is the way she would end every season.

But, her sophomore and junior years were slowed by health issues.

Which, just made it more special when she capped her high school career with a podium finish Saturday in her return to the Fortress.

Long ran in the top 10 for much of the race and finished 13th in 18:41.04.

Last week Long had said it would be amazing to finish in the top 10, but she was happy with her race.

“I am just so happy with my race,” Long said. “To finish up on the podium.”

And she knew it wouldn’t be easy.

So, Long went out fast and was seventh at the two-mile mark.

“It was a really fast start,” Long said. “I knew I had to go run with the front group. I was happy with the race I ran.”

She admits the injuries put some doubts in her mind.

“I wasn’t very confident at the start of the season,” Long said. “But, I gained confidence as the season went on. The last two years were (frustrating), but it lit a fire under me this year.”

And it made her appreciate it even more.

“Every race I ran this year, I knew it could be my last race,” Long said. “So, I tried to medal every race.”

Newton freshman Michaela Flora made it to state in her debut season and just missed earning All-Ohio honors.

Flora finished 42nd in 19:15.09.

D-II

The Tippecanoe girls and Bethel freshman Olivia Brumbaugh ran in the D-II race Saturday.

Brumbaugh led the local runners, finishing 72nd in 19:47.78.

The Tippecanoe girls finished 18th.

Morgan Collins, running in the state meet for the second straight year, led Tipp by finishing 88th in 20:06.37.

Other Red Devil runners were Lucia Ranly, 103, 20:22.22; Sydney LaBreck, 109, 20:27.25; Mary Waibel, 149, 21:27.71; Katelyn Beeson, 151, 21:30.33; Aubrey Davis, 159, 21:52.19 and Lauren Anderson, 164, 22:10.45.

