Cupcake decorating contest July 11

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market is holding its annual Cupcake Decorating Contest on Thursday, July 11.

This year’s theme is “Fresh from the Farm”

How to enter:

There is no entry fee and pre-registration is NOT required. Anyone interested in participating will need to bring six cupcakes – three for the judges and three to share. Bring your cupcakes to the Piqua Community Farmers Market located on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library on Thursday, July 11 by 5:15 p.m. Participants may enter more than one type of cupcake and Farmers Market vendors may participate. Judging will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Judging:

Entries will be judged for taste, appearance and adherence to theme. ALL decisions of the judges are final!

Awards:

Prizes will be awarded in youth and adult categories.1st place award, $15 in Market money, 2nd place award, $10 in Market money and 3rd place award, $5 Market money.

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua. For more information about other upcoming events visit piquafarmersmarket.com.