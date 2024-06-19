Cyclist raises funds for prospective bike path

Zachary Thorsky, a resident of the St. Paris community and an avid cyclist, is raising awareness about the need for a local bike path between Urbana and Piqua, including a 2.5-mile multi-use portion of the trail in St. Paris. Submitted photo

ST. PARIS — Community member Zachary Thorsky, a member of the U.S. Air Force serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is an avid bicyclist and mountain biker.

This weekend he will embark on a 121-mile course to raise awareness about the need for a bike path stretching from Urbana to Piqua, including a key 2.5-mile stretch of multi-use path in St. Paris dubbed the Pony Wagon Bike Trail.

Friends of the Pony Wagon Bike Trail (FPWBT), along with Thorsky, are raising awareness and collecting funds for the prospective bike path that would go through St. Paris. The portion between Piqua and Urbana is part of a prospective future connecting path. Bike paths all over Ohio have been laid just a few miles at a time, according to information from the FPWBT. Ohio leads in the number of miles of bike trails.

Thorsky has volunteered to complete the rigorous Zachary Thorsky Bike Ride from St. Paris to Urbana to Xenia to Dayton to Piqua to St. Paris in 6 hours on Saturday, June 22, in order to show the need for a bike trail between Urbana and Piqua.

Thorsky previously advocated for the opening of Kiser Lake State Park’s hiking trails to bikes during a venture in 2020.

“We cannot thank Zachary enough for his own incredible contribution of time, energy, and commitment,” members of the FPWBT stated in a fundraising letter. “Thank you in advance for your time, interest, and support for this important event.”

According to the FPWBT, “The route Zach has chosen holds special significance for the Pony Wagon Bike Trail initiative. The hopes of the Pony Wagon Bike Trail would be to connect the bike path in Piqua all the way to Urbana through St. Paris, creating a seamless network of trails for cyclists to enjoy. Zach’s ride symbolizes our shared vision for a connected and vibrant cycling community, highlighting the potential of our region’s bike infrastructure.”

Growing up in Medina County, Ohio, Thorsky always preferred bicycling to other sports, even carrying a radio with him to communicate with his parents in case he ventured too far.

“I’ve always just been fascinated with dirt bikes and bicycles. As a little kid, I was constantly riding my bike around town,” Thorsky told the Urbana Daily Citizen for a 2022 article. “I was so fascinated with bikes that I didn’t care what all the other kids were getting into.”

Donations can be mailed to the Friends of the Pony Wagon Bike Trail, P.O. Box 139, St. Paris, Ohio, 43072.

“We invite you to join us in supporting Zach and the FPWBT by contributing to this worthy cause. Your generosity will directly contribute to the continued development and maintenance of the Pony Wagon Bike Trail for the enjoyment of all,” stated a fundraising letter to potential donors from the FPWBT. “This will serve to increase public awareness of and exposure to the St. Paris community. To express our thanks for your generosity, we would be pleased to acknowledge your contribution publicly on our web page, social media platforms and any other promotional materials. FPWBT is a 501c3 charitable organization, so donations are tax deductible. Please take a moment to consider our cause and the impact your support can make. Thank you in advance for considering this opportunity to support our cause and Zach’s inspiring efforts. Together, we can make a lasting impact on our St. Paris community and the future of cycling in the Dayton Region.”

Organizers and participants of the FPWBT are Hal Barker, president; Jen Greenlee, vice president; Linda Fullerton, secretary; Karen Bright, treasurer; and Zachary Thorsky, committee member.