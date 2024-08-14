Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars returns Nov. 9

Stars and pros pictured at it’s fifth annual Dancing With The Miami Valley Stars on Nov. 11, 2023, were: pro Jessie Gregorio and star Cindy Cornelius, pro Sara Andrews and star Josh Smitchens, pro Ronnie Mullins and star Tracy Goodwin, star Mary Anne Wells and pro Amy Suber, star Gabrielle Marion and pro Mike Hartman, star Fred Francis and pro Tia Maurer, star Cheryl Chaney and pro Errol Threewits, Star Les Rose and pro Cindy Mullins. Submitted photo | Miami Valley Veterans Museum

PIQUA — The Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars benefiting the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) returns on Saturday Nov. 9 at Romer’s Catering in Piqua.

Local celebrities will perform dance routines from 4 to 10 p.m. You won’t want to miss this spectacular evening filled with glitz, glamour and some serious talent.

Last year’s event had over 200 people in attendance and the MVVM was presented a check for $39,206.

Tickets for this special event will go on sale beginning on Sept. 1. For more information and updates on this event visit the 2024 Miami Valley Dancing with the Stars Facebook page.