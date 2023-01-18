Darke County singles hit the dance floor

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge for the dance is $9 per person. The band performing at the danve will be Cotton

Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets.

The Greenville VFW is inviting any Darke County single over the age of 21 to come join the fun.

For questions or more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.