Dayton seeking holiday festival tree

Dayton’s Holiday Festival tree will be adorned with thousands of lights. Submitted photo

DAYTON — Summer may still be in full swing, but the search has officially begun to find the 2024 Dayton Holiday Festival tree! The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for the tree that will adorn the stage on Courthouse Square this holiday season.

Thousands of lights will adorn the tree before it’s officially lit for the first time during this year’s Grande Illumination celebration. Crews will cut down the selected tree, remove the stump, and transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

– The ideal tree should be stand at approximately 40-50 feet tall – The ideal tree should be full with minimal bare spots – Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered – The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Those who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing [email protected]. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October. The 2024 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are presented by AES Ohio.

Details about this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival activities, maps, program, and additional sponsors will be made available at daytonholidayfestival.org in the coming months.