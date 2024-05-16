Design competition announced for new shrine at Indian Lake

A picture of the original Our Lady of Fatima Shrine at Indian Lake before it was destroyed by a tornado in March. Photo courtesy G. William Quatman

RUSSELLS POINT — The American Society of Ephesus is partnering with ArtSpace/Lima to conduct a statewide design competition for a new shrine at Indian Lake to replace one destroyed in March.

The Our Lady of Fatima Shrine was destroyed by the powerful EF-3 tornado that hit Indian Lake on March 14. Pieces of the nearly 20-foot tall statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary were found in the lake over two weeks later by at team of volunteer divers. The remnants of the shrine pedestal were demolished for safety reasons by the property owner.

“We immediately had requests from the local community to build it back, and there was never any question about it – we will rebuild the shrine,” said Bill Quatman, president of the nonprofit corporation.

“We decided that it was time to redesign the shrine and to replace the 60-year-old fiberglass statue.”

His grandfather, George B. Quatman Sr., built the original Our Lady of Fatima shrine on St. Mary’s Point at Indian Lake after six years of planning

“My grandfather owned the amusement park at the lake and he set aside this property for a quiet and respectful place for prayer and reflection,” Quatman said.

The original shrine had a soft opening on June 28, 1964, and a formal dedication on Aug. 30, 1964. George B. Quatman Sr. passed away at age 74 on Sept. 15, 1964, just two weeks after the statue’s formal dedication.

“We want to rebuild in his memory.”

The design competition will have six age categories: 10 and under; 12 and under; 14 and under; 16 and under; 18 and under; and over 18, and it will be open to any resident of Ohio.

No religious affiliation will be required, despite the subject matter of the shrine. A 5-person jury will review the design submissions and decide on the winners in each category. ASE will give a cash prize to the winners in each age category.

“We are excited to be part of this process,” Sally Windle, executive director of ArtSpace/Lima, said. “We will display the winners and host a reception,” she added.

In return for the cash prize, ASE will own the rights to use any ideas from the winning entries. “We are very excited to see what Ohio designers come up with,” said Windle. “Many designs will come from amateurs, but we hope to get submissions from Ohio artists and professionals as well. The jury will choose the best ideas submitted.”

Entry forms, rules and a schedule will be posted on both the ASE and ArtSpace/Lima websites by June 13. An updated survey of the site and photos will be posted along with design criteria. Designs are to be submitted electronically by Sept. 15. Plans are for the new shrine to be dedicated by Aug. 15, 2026.

For more information, visit www.ase-gbqfoundation.org or www.artspacelima.com