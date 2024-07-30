DeWine announces tax credits to support film projects

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced on Monday a $36.7 million in state tax credits will support 17 theatrical, television, and film production projects in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Development is awarding the tax credits as part of the Motion Picture Tax Credit Program. Fourteen feature films, one television mini-series, one television series, and one Broadway/theatrical production are expected to create around 500 new jobs, nearly $122 million in eligible production expenditures, and $150 million in total production expenses.

“Ohio is an ideal location for entertainment production; we offer big city backdrops, small town appeal, and everything in between,” DeWine said. “We’re happy to welcome these productions – and the economic impact they’ll bring to Ohio.”

The Sundance Film Festival recognized Ohio as a standout setting for the entertainment industry earlier this month when it announced that Cincinnati is a final contender to host the festival once its contract with Park City, Utah, expires.

“Both Cincinnati and Ohio pride ourselves on being a world-class destination where movies are made and celebrated,” said DeWine at the time of Sundance’s announcement. “And whatever the entertainment is—creative, cultural, or sports—Cincinnati is known for being a city that knows how to do big things. We love to roll out the red carpet and will do the same for a festival as iconic as Sundance.”

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program was created in 2009 to encourage and develop a strong film industry in Ohio. Since 2016, the program has supported 138 projects. This year marks the first time a Broadway show has received support from the program.

“From the stage to the studio to Main Street, you never know where you’ll find the next great production underway in Ohio. It’s what makes us the Heart of Creativity!” said Mihalik. “The recipients of these motion picture tax credits will support local economies, bringing jobs to the state and showcasing Ohio’s great communities.”

Projects receiving support in this round of the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program include:

Broadway/Theatrical Productions

• Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, Springfield/Northeast Ohio, $454,785.90

TV Series

• AEW 2024-2025 Productions, Cleveland/TBD, $1,275,000

• Columbus Quartet (Mini-series), Central Ohio, $3,369,019.80

Feature Films

• Breaking Up with Mom and Dad, Cincinnati, $6,117,813

• Carousel, Northeast, $354,726.30

• Epiphany, Cincinnati, $10,749,914.70

• Furever Home, Southwest, $1,053,879.60

• Help Me, Hamilton/Cincinnati, $403,744.20

• Kickin’ It, Cleveland, $1,244,955

• My Mother the Madam, Columbus, $101,448.30

• Privilege, Northeast, $1,045,101.90

• Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries, Sugarcreek, $169,329.90

• Syndicate, Cleveland, $4,683,066.38

• The Bulldogs, Central/Northeast, $170,419.20

• The Last December, Toledo, $1,354,156.50

• The Mastermind, Cincinnati, $4,053,423

• Water’s Edge, Southwest, $113,100

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program provides a refundable tax credit of 30 percent on production cast and crew wages and other in-state spending for eligible productions, including feature-length films, documentaries, Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, miniseries, video games, and music videos. Additional program information can be found at development.ohio.gov/film.