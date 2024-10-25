DeWine issues reprieves

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recently issued three reprieves of execution.

Following are the reprieves issued:

• Stanley Adams, was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 19, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to Feb. 16, 2028.

• John Drummond, was scheduled to be executed on April 16, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to March 15, 2028.

• James Hanna, was scheduled to be executed on May 14, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to April 19, 2028.

DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.