DeWine signs bill requiring Ohio Schools to create cell phone policies

Gove. Mike DeWine, center, signs HB 250, surrounded by supporters and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, back center, at Karrer Middle School in Dublin. Submitted photo | Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 Wednesday, May 15, requiring school districts to establish cell phone usage policies.

The new law, signed at Karrer Middle School in Dublin, will require every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours and aims to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

“Our school children currently face countless distractions every day from the devices in their pockets,” said DeWine in the release. “By limiting these distractions, we will reestablish the opportunity for students across Ohio to immerse themselves in their classwork, learn from their teachers, and create lifelong memories with their closest friends.”

Sponsored by former Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) and Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville), and with the cell phone provision championed by Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), HB 250 requires that all districts place an emphasis on limiting cell phone use and reducing cell phone-related distractions in classrooms. It also includes exceptions for students who require a cell phone to monitor a health concern or for student learning as determined by school officials.

“Local school districts will create the policies that work best in their environments and for their students, but the core mission of this bill is clear: minimize screen time during school time,” DeWine added. “Not only is this time precious for the educational development of our children, but we also have a responsibility to safeguard our kids from the nonstop barrage of alerts from the internet and social media that have been proven to be damaging to their mental health.”

“As I have traveled the state and spoken with schools about their smartphone policies, the feedback is unanimous. You improve student academic performance and reduce bullying and disciplinary issues when you get phones out of the classroom,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who was also on-hand for the bill signing ceremony Wednesday. “It’s important that students are focused on their lessons rather than ‘likes’ and giving them a few hours out of the day without their phones will minimize their time on social media apps and algorithms that are addicting and harming them. This bill is a positive step for Ohio students and families.”

DeWine called on the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation limiting cell phone use in schools during his State of the State Address last month, during which he also recognized the longstanding work of Husted to advocate for limited cell phone usage in schools and support of parental consent requirements for children to use social media.

The bill passed unanimously in both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

Several school districts around the state already have policies limiting cell phone use. In Dublin City Schools, including Karrer Middle School, students are required to have their cell phones powered off during the school day, unless they have received special permission from a teacher or administrator to use them.

As a result of the new law, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce will soon publish a model policy regarding cell phones that schools across the state can utilize as they create their cell phone policies.

Schools will be required to adopt their cell phone policies no later than July 2025, ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.