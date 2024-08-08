Dieperink earns medalist honors with eagle at Fort Loramie Invitational; Bethel boys second at Dan Kendig Memorial

Covington’s Matt Dieperink watches his tee shot on the fourth hole of the Dan Kendig Memorial Wednesday at Echo Hills. Diperink earned medalist honors at the Fort Loramie Invitational Tuesday in spectacular fashion. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Mike Halleg chips on to the fifth green at Echo Hills Wednesday on his way to an even-par 72 at the Dan Kendig Memorial. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua boys golf coach Andy Johnson watches as Hunter Steinke hits his approach shot to the fourth hole at Echo Hills Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Trevor Phillips watches his tee shot on the par-3 third hole Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s William Coate watches his tee shot on the third hole Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

MINSTER — Covington senior Matt Dieperink had already put himself in postition to earn medalist honors at the Fort Loramie Invitational Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The encore was nothing short of spectacular.

Dieperink, Braylon Cordonnier of Russia and Graham Brubaker of Arcanum were in a playoff for medalist honors.

On the way to the first tee, they decided to make it even more interesting.

The 365-yard par-4 is a dog-leg left that typically requires a layup on the tee shot.

“I hit a two-iron during the round off that tee,” Dieperink said.’

But, the players had a different idea as they headed to the tee.

“We were talking and said, ‘Let’s put a show on for them’,” Dieperink said. “We decided to all hit driver.”

That required a perfect tee shot over trees with out of bounds left near the green.

Dieperink teed off first and knew he hit it in the right direction.

“Graham (Brubaker) told me he thought I was on the green,” Dieperink said.

When he arrived at the green, he saw his ball four feet from the hole.

“That was pretty special,” Dieperink said. “I made the putt for eagle (to win the playoff). I have been medalist in two of my first three tournaments. I would say that is pretty good.”

Covington finished ninth as a team with a 351 total.

Other Bucc scores were Brodie Manson 89, Jayden Wackler 96, Brairen Denson 96, Jackson Hollis 104 and Calub Smith 109.

Newton finished 13th with a 387 total.

Indian scores included Will Bowser 80, Rhett Koffer 93, Brady Pleiman 106, Alex Schaurer 108, Atley Rapp 123 and Justin Hale 139.

Milton-Union finished 14th.

Bulldog scores were Keaton Jones 97, Brian Wooddell 99, William Coate 100, Austin Hodkin 105, Hunter Fraley 106 and Landon Ratcliff 120.

Dan Kendig Memorial

Troy won the tournament with a 302 total Wednesday at Echo Hills Wednesdau.

Bethel finished second with a 314 total.

Mike Halleg led Bethel with an even-par 72.

Other Bees scores were Josh Fiery 80, Logan Norris 80, Phillip Dix 82, Gabe Veldman 83 and Braden Shoup 91.

Lehman Catholic was fifth with 326.

Jack Williams led Lehman with 74.

Other Cavalier scores were Henry Petersen 77, Shane Frantz 84, Carter Riegel 91, Matthew Adams 94 and Braden Ulbrich 95.

Piqua finished seventh with a 341 total.

Indian scores included Hunter Steinke 84, Aiden Applegate 84, Gabe Sloan 86, Evan Clark 87, Lance Lawson 88 and Blake Walling 95.

Covington was eighth with a 343 total.

Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 76, Brodie Manson 79, Jayden Wackler 93, Brairen Denson 95, Calub Smith 102 and Caden Hollingsworth 109.

Miami East finished 11th with 362.

Viking scores were Keidin Pratt 87, Brody Antonides 89, Chase Posey 92, Owen Haak 94, Simon Latiemer 98 and Adam Lawson 101.

Newton finished 13th with a 376 score.

Indian scores included Will Bowser 79, Rhett Koffer 91, Alec Schaurer 97, Brady Pleiman 109, Atley Rapp 122 and Tyler Miller 131.

Troy Christian finished 14th with a 383 total.

Eagle scores included Connor Tipton 87, Gabe Barhorst 94, JB Walters 99, Trevor Phillips 103, Connor George 111 and Ayden Taylor 120.

Milton-Union finished 16th with 392.

Bulldog scores included Hunter Fraley 93, Keaton Jones 94, Austin Hodkin 99, William Coate 106, Brian Wooddell 107 and Landon Ratcliffe 118.

Covington B finished 17th with 454.

Bucc scores included Gavin Clark 101, Jackson Hollis 110, Finn Rogers 119 and Philip Swabb 146.

