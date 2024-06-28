Discussions continue on Springcreek Township levies

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A number of Springcreek Township residents came to hear a discussion on Monday, June 24, about a future township fire and EMS levy.

A lengthy discussion about the potential 4 mill fire and EMS levy was held and at times grew heated. Township resident Sam Robinson asked the trustees about placing the levy on the ballot in November 2024 and Trustee Mike Havener responded, “I’m not voting for it.”

Trustee Dennis Engle expressed the same opinion. “I’m not voting for it. There are not enough voters to do it (pass the levy).”

Robinson asked the trustees if there were 600 voters willing to vote for the levy, “would you open your mind up to it (placing the levy on the November ballot)?” Robinson said he is “hearing from people that want this done.”

Havener responded, “We’re hearing from people (that) don’t want their taxes raised.”

Hill said, “We’re sticking to our guns on this one,” initially noting he was unwilling to vote for the levy to be on the November ballot.

Robinson told the trustees he “feels very strongly” they are going to have support for the levy and expressed concern that “as time passes,” there will not be as much support.

Aug. 7 is the last date to certify the levy for the November ballot.

Fiscal Officer Lori Wirt asked if those in support of the levy understand there would be a second levy on the ballot, a reference to the 2.5 mill renewable general fund levy that will be on the November ballot.

Assistant Miami County Prosecutor Chris Englert who was in attendance at the meeting, explained that before the levy can be placed on the ballot, there will have to be special meetings since two resolutions about the levy must be approved. He noted since “the board only meets once a month,” there will have to be special meetings in order to meet the Aug. 7 deadline.

Englert added, “It can certainly be done.”

Robinson said, “I’m not asking you to make a decision tonight,” but added, a “large part of the community” understands the “importance” of getting the levy passed.

Township resident Martin Pollock said, “I personally would look forward to having it (the levy) this year.”

He said if it would fail, it would allow time to place it on the levy again.

“A good part of the township realizes we need one. My personal opinion (is) get that first resolution in to the county. I think it would behoove everyone to move forward,” Pollock said.

Engle asked Pollock “what is your plan B” if the levy fails, to which Pollock said, “renewals are not an issue.”

Pollock said he had served on a school board for years and said that he does not believe the 2.5 mill renewal levy is going to be an issue in addition to the 4 mill levy.

“We’ve been talking about this since January now. Expectations (were) you were going to put it on the ballot because you need the money,” said Pollock.

Engle denied the trustees had said the 4 mill levy would be placed on the ballot along with the 2.5 mill renewal levy in November.

“We never said (we would) put both on the ballot,” said Engle.

Pollock told Engle, “We elected you. (You should) not wait 18 months before we know if we’re going to have enough funds.”

According to the trustees and Wirt, the trustees are facing a $256,000 deficit if the levies are not passed. If the 4 mill levy is delayed until 2025, they said they will not collect on the levy until 2026 or 2027.

Wirt said that could be a problem, “Yes, it (the deficit) will increase if (trustees) delay the levy for fire and EMS.”

A vulgar term was used by Havener, as Robinson addressed trustees about the levy. Robinson expressed displeasure with the term and reminded Havener, “You’re my public official.”

After residents suggested holding a meeting in a larger facility to allow trustees to hear from township residents about the levies, the trustees decided to move forward with the resolutions for the 4 mill levy, with Hill said they should “go for it.” but added the idea of placing two levies on the ballot is “very worrisome.”

Englert told the trustees he will prepare the two resolutions. A date for the special meetings was not set.

Also during the meeting, the trustees approved a second resolution for the renewable 2.5 mill general fund levy to be on the November 2024 ballot. The levy would generate $150,000 for the township. The millage for the requested levy is 2.5 mills per $1 of taxable value, which would be $66 for each $100,000 of appraised value.

The 2025 budget hearing was on the schedule for the meeting, but was not held, although there were some comments about the budget.

Wirt said she “was not happy how it (budget) looks,” with a potential $256,000 deficit if the levies do not pass.

Hill said “the most expenses we are incurring, you take $500,000 for EMS.” He added they are still paying Spirit Medical Transport for a contract they signed after which they decided to enter a contract with the city of Piqua. According to the 2025 proposed budget, township residents are paying Piqua Fire and EMS $131,034, and Spirit Medical Transport $161,500 for a total of $292,534. Additionally, the 2025 budget for fire services for Piqua Fire Department is $125,000 and for Fletcher Fire Department it is $75,000.

Robinson asked why there is a $50,000 increase in the budgeted amount for Fletcher Fire Department. Hill said it is a projected amount.

The trustees discussed the Ridgeview Court curb work and decided to have Mark Weider do the work. Weider gave a quote of $14,150. The trustees will have him complete the work.

Wirt said that the Springcreek Township website, www.springcreektownship.com , is working now.

At the beginning of the meeting, there was some discussion about residents’ concerns there may be a limit on the number of people who may attend meetings. The space where Springcreek Township meeting are held is small for large crowds. Nothing was determined on the matter.

An executive session was held for the purpose of discussing pending litigation. No action was taken when trustees came back into the regular session.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.