District Final Volleyball Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy volleyball team had its season end with a 25-6, 15-15, 25-18 loss to Loveland in a D-II district title match Saturday.

Troy finished the season with a 13-10 record.

Tippecanoe 3,

New Richmond 2

FAIRFIELD — The Tippecanoe volleyball team rallied for a 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-13 win over New Richmond in a D-III district final.

Tipp, 24-1, will play Urusline Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakota East High School in a regional semifinal.

“After not controlling the ball well for the first two sets and being down 8-5 in the third set, it came down to heart and grit,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “The team got back on track and found its magic by being tough on the service line, no quit defense and getting solid swings from all areas of the net. A great reverse sweep to earn the district championship.:

Savannah Clawson had 25 kills, three aces and 20 digs, Emily Aselage had 12 kills, two blocks and 19 digs, Courtney Post had 12 kills and three blocks, Abby Mader had 10 kills and Lexi Luginbuhl had two blocks.

Jenna Krimm had 30 assists and four aces, Bri Morris had 32 assists and Faith Siefring led the defense with 28 digs.

Fenwick 3,

Miami East 0

MONROE — The Miami East volleyball tam had its season end with a straight set loss to Middletown Fenwick in the D-V district finals Saturday.

East finishes the season with a record of 18-7.

Jackson Center 3,

Lehman Catholic 1

FAIRBORN — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team lost 27-29, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 in the D-VII district finals.

The Cavaliers finished the season with a record of 14-11.

Fort Loramie 3,

Newton 0

FAIRBORN — The Newton volleyball team had its season end with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 loss in the D-VII district finals.

Newton ended the season with a record of 17-8.