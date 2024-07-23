Driving Force Band to perform on Prouty Plaza

Driving Force Band Submitted photo

TROY — The Driving Force Band will perform on Prouty Plaza in Troy as part of the Friday Prouty series on Aug. 2.

The Driving Force Band is a classic rock and party band comprised of seasoned musicians playing the best music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Throwing in a few country hits, 80s hits, and dance music, they strive to cover everyone’s favorites. The band possesses tight three and four-part harmony and works hard to replicate the songs as close to the original as possible. You can expect to hear some Journey, some Styx, and anything from the Eagles to Prince, to Keith Urban, according to a press release.

This is a free concert on Prouty Plaza on Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 7:30 pm. It requires no reservations, but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about the options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation.

For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.