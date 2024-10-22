Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, Oct. 26

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — With National Drug Take Back Day taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26, Miami County residents have various locations available to safely dispose of unwanted medications among local Miami County law enforcement agencies.

• The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are invited to bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, at the transfer station, located at 2200 N. County Road, Troy.

“This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner,” said a press release from the sheriff’s office.

• The Tipp City Police Department is also participating in the Drug Take Back Day event, accepting expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. Oct. 26. Medications will be accepted in the lobby of the police department at 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

• In Piqua, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Piqua Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will also provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills for disposal to the rear of the Piqua Municipal Government Complex to the parking lot at 201 W. Water St.

“Keeping unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and our overall community,” said a press release from the city of Piqua.

“The service is free and anonymous. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner. Note that no liquids or sharps are accepted.

“For those who cannot attend the drop-off event, a red dropbox is available any time of day inside the doorway of the Municipal Government Complex for convenience,” the Piqua release concluded.

• Although the The Troy Police Department’s (TPD) lobby is not open on Saturdays, it allows residents to dispose of medication safely and easily at anytime during normal business hours. TPD offers a secure pill disposal box at 124 E. Main St., available year-round Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays. TPD asks resident to please not place inhalers or sharps in the box.

For more information, contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is also free and anonymous.