Early, in-person voting ends Nov. 3

A line forms at the front of the Miami County Courthouse Friday afternoon, Nov. 1, for residents to vote early and in person at the Miami County Board of Elections. Early, in-person voting ends Sunday, Nov. 3. The board of elections is open for its last day of early voting from 1-5 p.m. and is closed to early voting on Monday to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a current photo ID. For more information, visit the Miami County Board of Elections’ website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/ or call the office at 937-440-3900.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today