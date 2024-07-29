Edison announces local nonprofit award recipients

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development announced the fourth annual A–Z Nonprofit Board Award recipients during its annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference. The award recognizes recipients for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship.

In addition to this recognition, the award provides nonprofit boards with a tool for self-evaluation and planning, as well as checks and balances that their organizations can use throughout the year. The tool provides specific steps and actions that will help boards meet their organizational goals.

The A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist consists of 26 criteria, which fall under six areas: Governance and Leadership, Human Resources, Financial Management, Friendraising and Fundraising, Communication, and Partnerships. The award offers Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level recognition. Boards must meet at least 23 of the 26 criteria to be awarded at the Gold level, at least 19 to receive Silver, and at least 17 to receive Bronze.

The Center for Leadership Development recognized the following recipients this year:

Gold

· Downtown Tipp City Partnership, Tasha Weaver, executive director;

· Mainstreet Piqua, Staci Roth, executive director;

· Miami County Dental Clinic, Stephanie Waller, executive director;

· Partners In Hope, Noel Martin, executive director;

· Riverside Developmental Disabilities, Melissa Nichols, executive director;

· Samaritan Works, Tricia Alloway, executive director;

· The Edison Foundation, Dr. Rick Hanes, executive director;

· The Future Begins Today, Katie Clevenger, executive director;

· Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Kathi Roetter, executive director.

Silver

· First Place Food Pantry, Susan Walker Hemm, executive director;

· Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support, Valerie Mullikin, executive director;

· Seeds of Hope, Katie Vasil, executive director;

· Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Meredith McKee, executive director.

To be considered for the award, nonprofit boards must submit the A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist to the Edison State Center for Leadership Development by April 30. Nonprofit boards can apply for the award each year. The Center encourages recipients to seek additional recognition at the state and national levels.