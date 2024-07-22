Edison celebrates interns

Hesson Submitted photos | Edison State Community College Mullenhour Submitted photos | Edison State Community College Quinlisk Submitted photos | Edison State Community College

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is taking time to recognize the hard work of its students who have completed or are completing on-the-job experiences at various companies and organizations throughout its service area.

National Intern Day, occurring July 25, is a vibrant annual celebration dedicated to honoring the hard work and contributions of interns, said an Edison State press release. Its main goal is to encourage colleges and employers to recognize, empower, and celebrate interns.

Interning provides Edison State students with the opportunity to network with area professionals while also enhancing their resumes. Each internship is unique. While paid internships provide financial compensation, both paid and unpaid internships offer experience and networking opportunities that often lead to full-time employment once a student graduates.

Edison State is proud of its students who have completed an internship this year. Recent interns include:

Dalton Hesson completed an internship at Greenville National Bank in Greenville, serving as a loan originator. In the release he said, “My internship helped me reach my career goals as I plan to be a lender for much of my career.”

Hesson also shared that the internship taught him time management skills.

“Learning on the job is the most important aspect of an education,” he said of the entire internship experience. Hesson completed the banking program at Edison State, receiving his Associate of Applied Business.

Ashley Mullenhour, a student in the general business–human resources program at Edison State, completed her internship in human resources at American Trim in Sidney. Mullenhour managed the applicant selection process by reviewing applications, completing phone screenings, and performing background and reference checks. She also assisted with the onboarding process and prepared orientation packets.

Mullenhour said in the release, “This experience gave me a comprehensive view of the human resources career field.”

Jack Quinlisk, a recent mechanical engineering technology graduate, completed his on-the-job internship at Peerless Food Equipment in Sidney.

Quinlisk said in the release, “Part of my duties as Controls Engineer Intern was using CAD software to make and update electrical drawings for the food equipment we produce. Alongside the drawings, I also created and updated bills of materials (BOMs) to get the necessary electrical parts ordered and helped program the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) on food equipment.”

Quinlisk is continuing his studies and working at Peerless part-time.

Internship experiences offer a winning combination for companies and students. The company benefits from the intern’s skills, and the intern benefits from on-the-job experience.

To learn more about Edison State’s internship program or to request an intern at your company or organization, email Roger Fulk at [email protected] or call 937.381.1547.