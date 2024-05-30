Edison employees honored

Rhonda Rich, left, is recognized for her 30 years of service to Edison State Community College with Chris Spradlin, president of the college. Submitted photo | Edison State Community College

PIQUA—Edison State Community College proudly acknowledged 26 employees, whose collective service spanned an impressive 265 years, during its 45th annual employee recognition celebration.

Honorees received recognition during an All-College Celebrations meeting, later followed by a special celebration at the Columbus Zoo. During the event, honorees and their guests enjoyed brunch at Water’s Edge Boardwalk Pavilions on the zoo’s campus.

Edison State honored the following employees for reaching significant milestones in their careers:

30 years: Rhonda Rich.

15 years: Marva Archibald, Jill Bobb, Rachael Detraz, Sharon Farling, Herbie Head, Leah Shreves, and Julie Willenbrink.

10 years: Keith Barga, Sue Barth, Beth Bengough, Erynn Hanford, Vickie Kirk, Bruce McKenzie, Peggy Montgomery, and Caryn Scott.

Five years: Carin Benning, Adam DeBrosse, Jessica Edwards, Tom Francis, Ashley Homan, Jessica Hoying, Yvonne Koors, Levi Smith, Rich Valerio, and Erica Wentworth.