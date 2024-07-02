Edison granted accreditation reaffirmation

PIQUA —The Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) voted to continue Edison State Community College’s accreditation at its meeting on June 3. The decision followed the IAC’s consideration of recent evaluation materials and an on-site accreditation visit with peer reviewers.

“Reaffirmation of institutional accreditation from HLC is a challenging, multi-year process that requires colleges and universities to demonstrate their fulfillment of five criteria for accreditation along with several ‘assumed practices’ related to the operation of the institution,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “The fact that Edison State has completed this process successfully and has earned accreditation for another 10 years is a credit to the faculty, staff, and students at the College. They showed HLC what an outstanding institution Edison State is and what a bright future it has. I am so proud of the work that everyone at the College put into the reaccreditation effort, and we all appreciate the support we received from the community along the way.”

The purpose of accreditation includes assessing the quality of academic programs, creating a culture of continuous improvement, involving faculty and staff in institutional evaluation and planning, and establishing criteria for professional certification and licensure and for upgrading courses offering such preparation.

HLC evaluated Edison State on five accreditation criteria, including Mission; Integrity: Ethical and Responsible Conduct; Teaching and Learning: Quality, Resources, and Support; Teaching and Learning: Evaluation and Improvement; and Resources, Planning, and Institutional Effectiveness. HLC requires institutions to present reasonable and representative evidence of meeting each criterion.

“Continuing our accreditation through HLC signifies Edison State’s commitment to excellence in higher education,” said Spradlin. “The standards of our accreditor help us to put students first, to pursue continuous quality improvement, and to prioritize efficiency and affordability. Our students and the communities we serve can rest assured that as an HLC-accredited institution, Edison State is meeting and even exceeding the standards of our industry in delivering a high-quality college education at a reasonable cost.”

Founded in 1895 as one of six regional accreditors in the United States, HLC is an independent corporation that accredits degree-granting postsecondary educational institutions throughout the country. HLC is an institutional accreditor, accrediting the institution as a whole.

Edison State’s next reaffirmation of accreditation will occur in 2033–34. Learn more about HLC by visiting www.hlcommission.org.