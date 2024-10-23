Edison hosts Alumni Experience Series

Tomb

PIQUA — The Office of Alumni Engagement at Edison State Community College is hosting the Alumni Experience Series, where attendees hear alumni share their stories and engage in hands-on activities.

The next event in the series will feature alumna Sabra Tomb on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

During the event, “A Law Degree: Unlocking Opportunities,” attendees will discover how Edison State prepared Tomb for her professional law career and interact with a faculty member from the College’s paralegal studies program. Guests can also join or observe a mock mediation to learn how to enhance communication and navigate difficult situations while exploring the importance of civics and civility through civil discourse.

Deemed a “Rising Star” by the Dayton Bar Association, Tomb is currently the Director of Training Programs and Strategic Business Development at the University of Dayton School of Law. She graduated from Edison State with an Associate of Science in 2012 before transferring to Wittenberg University.

“My experience as a student at Edison State equipped me with the confidence, knowledge, and tools to excel far beyond my expectations,” Tomb said. “As a nontraditional student, I was given the opportunity to discover my academic potential because of Edison State’s supportive environment.”

Tomb’s journey involved returning to school as an older student, graduating and transferring to pursue a law degree, and juggling work and family responsibilities. She attributes her achievements to the support she received at Edison State and encourages current students to embrace discomfort and seek out supportive mentors.

“My academic achievements opened doors for me to succeed professionally—all because of my time at Edison State,” added Tomb. “I’m passionate about education and its transformative power.”

The Alumni Experience Series events are free and open to Edison State alumni, current students, faculty, staff, and friends. Visit www.edisonohio.edu/alumevents to learn more and register.