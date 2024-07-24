Edison recognizes outstanding employees

Beka Lindeman, right, associate professor of English, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin. Lindeman was recognized as an outstanding employee during the school’s All-College Celebrations meeting. Kim Kiehl, left, coordinator of academic information, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin. Kiehl was recognized as an outstanding employee during the school’s All-College Celebrations meeting. Members of the Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning office, Keith Barga, left to right, Roger Fulk, Brandi Olberding, Trisha Elliott, and John Hittepole were honored as the outstanding team during Edison State’s All-College Celebrations meeting.

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during its spring All-College Celebrations meeting.

Each semester, Edison recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member and a staff member with an Employee of the Semester award. The College also gives an Outstanding Team award to a team that has completed a project important to Edison State’s mission, vision, and strategic goals.

The spring 2024 employees of the semester are Beka Lindeman, associate professor of English, and Kim Kiehl, coordinator of academic information.

The Outstanding Team award goes to the Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning office, which includes Brandi Olberding, assistant dean of workforce development & work-based learning; Keith Barga, industrial technical training manager; Trisha Elliott, coordinator of workforce development, client relations, and program outreach; Dr. Roger Fulk, workforce success specialist; and John Hittepole, industrial Technical training manager.

Nominators described Lindeman as “giving, caring, and a joy to work with.”

“Always the first to volunteer to help and willing to go the extra mile, Beka is a source of positivity for her students and coworkers. Her goal is to build a community and be part of a support system for her students.”

“Beka is mindful of students who are having struggles, whether academic or personal, and helps connect them to the right resources. She is the embodiment of service to the College and the community.”

A full-time faculty member at Edison for over 11 years, Lindeman served as an adjunct instructor for a year before starting her full-time role. She holds a Master of Arts in English from Wright State University.

Nominated for her exceptional performance and dedication to Edison, Kiehl “consistently shows commitment, professionalism, and teamwork.”

“Kim has a positive attitude and willingness to help others. Every time someone asks for help, she immediately guides and advises based on her incredible experience. Her attention to detail and willingness to lend a helping hand demonstrate Edison State’s core values.”

Kiehl has been a full-time employee of Edison for 34 years and holds an Associate of Applied Business from Edison.

Peers nominated the Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning team for how it benefits the community and plays an integral role within the College.

“The department has grown and expanded to meet the needs of area companies and businesses, while also striving to help Edison State students with apprenticeships. Whenever a need presents itself, Brandi and her staff brainstorm ways to assist our students and area businesses.”

“Through the focus, hard work, and devotion of the staff, the Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning department demonstrates Edison State’s core value statement of ‘I will be adaptable and responsive in an ever-changing world.’”

A full-time employee of Edison for 10 years, Barga served as an adjunct instructor for six years before starting his full-time role and holds an Associate of Science from Edison; Elliott has been an Edison employee for nearly five years and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bluffton University; Fulk has been an employee for four years and holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the International Institute of Management and Technology; Hittepole has been an employee for nearly seven years and holds an Associate of Applied Science from Edison; Olberding has been an employee of Edison for six years and holds a Bachelor of Science from Urbana University.

The Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning office includes the additional employees and instructors: Dave Barth, Sharon Holthaus, Michael Houser, Stephanie Lind, Natalie Plate, Emily Powers, Linda Strauss, Peggy Wiggins, Annie Woester, and Janet Zaccaro.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Peers nominate eligible employees, and the Valuing People Committee selects the final recipients.