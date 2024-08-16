Edison State receives Walmart grant for Veterans’ lounge.

Walmart store manager, Nathan Kelly, left to right, Career Pathways advisor and veterans’ services specialist, Joe Ratermann, and Vietnam veteran Tom Hemmelgarn pose for a photo after receiving Walmart grant for Veterans’ lounge.

PIQUA — Walmart provided a $1,500 local community grant to The Edison Foundation, which it received on behalf of Edison State Community College. The College will use the grant to improve the Veterans’ Lounge at the Piqua Campus. Nathan Kelly, store manager of the Piqua Walmart, visited campus on Wednesday, July 23, during which he presented a grant check and toured the Veterans’ Lounge.

“The most important step for veterans as they return to civilian life is the opportunity for continued learning,” said Kelly. “State’s Veterans’ Lounge project has proven to be an important resource for so many of our local veterans in support of their academic journey.”

“In appreciation of the service and sacrifices made by our veterans and their families, Walmart is proud to support this program with essential supplies so it may continue serving those who served our country.”

Established on Veterans Day of 2010, Edison State’s Veterans’ Lounge provides a quiet place for veterans to study, relax, and connect with one another. The space includes a television, microwave, refrigerator, computer, reading materials, and more. By providing food items, water, and school supplies such as binders, notebooks, and pens, Edison State can elevate support for military-connected students and strengthen the resources available to this student population.

The food, drink, and school supplies stocked in the Veterans’ Lounge are 100% dependent on grants and donations. Funds received through the Walmart grant will cover most of these expenses for the next two years. Edison State will purchase all items for this project from Walmart’s Piqua location. Walmart awards its local community grants through an open application process. Edison State received funding for the Veterans’ Lounge as part of Walmart and Sam’s Club’s Spark Good program. Walmart designed these local grants to address the unique needs of the communities in which it operates.

“Veterans often return home and simultaneously juggle families, employment, and schooling. Walmart cares for its community and our veterans, and we are incredibly thankful for their continued support,” Edison State Career Pathways Advisor and Veterans’ Services Specialist Joe Ratermann said.

As part of its dedication to service members, the College offers veterans a designated advisor, flexible course and degree options, access to the Ohio Veterans Resource Guide, and priority registration that allows veterans to register for classes early. Edison State also holds a Collegiate Purple Star Award designation for providing a supportive and inclusive environment for military-connected students.