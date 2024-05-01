Edison State to host annual leadership conference

Meeker

PIQUA — The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on Wednesday, May 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership.

The event will feature a keynote address provided by Shane Meeker, company historian and corporate storyteller at Procter & Gamble Company.

Meeker is a 27-year veteran at the Procter & Gamble Company with a degree in industrial design. Before becoming the P&G company historian and corporate storyteller, he led the design strategy for billion-dollar brands like Tide, Downy, Dawn, Cascade, and Pampers. Over the last 17 years, he has become a nationally recognized keynote speaker and instructor on storytelling, sharing how you can use what works in your favorite movies to tell better business stories.

He has presented his storytelling content at over 250 companies and brands around the globe, including Walt Disney, Ford, Anheuser Busch, Nike, American Express, Exxon Mobil, FedEx, US Bank, and Nationwide. Meeker regularly presents at conferences and on university campuses and is an adjunct professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Cincinnati. He is also part of the faculty for the Leadership and Strategic Impact program at the Tuck Executive Education program at Dartmouth and at the Xavier Leadership Center.

Meeker’s book, “StoryMythos: A Movie Guide to Better Business Stories,” is available on Amazon and was rated a No. 1 New Release Bestseller in business writing and skills. He has also presented his ideas on storytelling at TEDx, where he talked about the power of short stories.

The one-day conference also includes breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals. These sessions focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations, including grant application and management, nonprofit financial considerations, recruitment and managing volunteers, legal obligations of nonprofit leaders, grant funding information network, board recruitment and development, marketing and public relations, and leadership development.

Speakers leading these sessions include Edison Byzyka, Credent Wealth; Terri Flood, Wayne HealthCare; Nathan Hand, The Fund Raising School at Indiana University, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy; Chief Bruce Jamison and Jim Bowell, Edison State; Tyler Louth, Marketing Essentials; Meme Marlow, Edison State; Shane Meeker, Procter & Gamble Company; and Wendy Roop, Aileron Facilitator.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation’s continued support and generosity make this annual conference possible.

Event registration is open now. The cost to attend the event is $59 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/mosaic.